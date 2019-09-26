|
Eugeniusz Hyjek, 67, formerly of New Britain, died on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to call TODAY Thursday, Sept. 26, from 5-7 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated DIRECTLY at Sacred Heart Church on Friday, Sept. 27, at 9:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For a complete obituary, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019