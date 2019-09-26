Home

Services
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church

Eugeniusz Hyjek

Eugeniusz Hyjek Obituary
Eugeniusz Hyjek, 67, formerly of New Britain, died on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to call TODAY Thursday, Sept. 26, from 5-7 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated DIRECTLY at Sacred Heart Church on Friday, Sept. 27, at 9:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For a complete obituary, visit www.duksa.net.
