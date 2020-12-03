1/1
Eugeniusz Tabaszewski
Eugeniusz Tabaszewski, 88, of New Britain, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Poland, immigrated to the U.S. and settled in New Britain with his family. He worked hard as a machine operator at Fafnir Bearing for many years. Throughout his life, Eugeniusz helped many families who immigrated to the U.S. become established in their new lives. He was always there with a helping hand, an open door and good advice to anyone who needed it. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren and all their accomplishments in life. He is survived by his devoted wife, Irena (Rapacz), his children: Tadeusz Tabaszewski and wife Urszula, Zofia Pliszka and husband Mieczyslaw and Peter Tabaszewski and wife Malgorzata; his grandchildren: Darek, Albert, Paul and Christopher Tabaszewski and Peter Pliszka along with his four great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. Face coverings are mandatory. Social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. He will be laid to rest immediately following the Mass in Sacred Heart Cemetery. There are no calling hours. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
