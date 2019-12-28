|
Eugeniusz Ciesiolkiewicz 90, of New Britain, died Dec. 27,2019. He leaves his siblings in Poland and dear friends. Visitation will be held Thurs. Jan.2, 2019 from 5-7pm at New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain. Members of the General Haller Post will meet Thursday at 6pm at the funeral home. Funeral will be Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, 8:30am from the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 9:30am in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For directions or detailed obituary, visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 28, 2019