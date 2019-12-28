Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444

Eugineiusz Ciesiolkiewicz

Add a Memory
Eugineiusz Ciesiolkiewicz Obituary
Eugeniusz Ciesiolkiewicz 90, of New Britain, died Dec. 27,2019. He leaves his siblings in Poland and dear friends. Visitation will be held Thurs. Jan.2, 2019 from 5-7pm at New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain. Members of the General Haller Post will meet Thursday at 6pm at the funeral home. Funeral will be Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, 8:30am from the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 9:30am in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For directions or detailed obituary, visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugineiusz's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -