Eula L. Gray, 75, of New Britain passed away on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020. She was born in Hollywood Alabama, the daughter of the late Louise (Cothran) Ellison and Emmett J. Ellison
She leaves to cherish her memories of her loving daughter, Sonya Yvette Pinkney of Windsor Locks and her granddaughter Tyla Zhane Pinkney of Queens, New York; baby sister, Mary Strickland of New Britain, the late eldest sister, Louise V. Kline, three brothers Luther (Marie) Ellison both of New Britain, John Ellison of Middle Town and Eddie Ellison of Richmond, VA and a host of nieces and nephews.
Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. On May 12th, 2020, Eula rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings.
Though Eula's health was failing for years, few people knew the extent to which she struggled. Her joy for life and indomitable spirit kept her pushing through the pain. It would be wrong to say that Eula lost her battle because she never stopped fighting.
No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Eula stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Eula. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn't mean she lost her fight.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 18th ,2020 at the New Britain Memorial/ Sagarino Funeral Home located on 444 Farmington Avenue, New Britain, CT 06053 from 10:00 am- 10:45 am, following a graveside burial service at 11:00 am, Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St., New Britain, CT 06051. For directions or online messages, visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 16, 2020