Eunice Roper Podolak, 90 of Plainville died Sunday, December 29th after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Plainville and was the youngest of nine children. She attended local schools and played basketball for the girls' basketball team at Plainville High School. She graduated Class of 1948. She married the love of her life Walter Podolak in 1951 and they stayed in Plainville where they raised their family and made life-long friends. Eunice loved to have family and friends to her house. She hosted Christmas brunch for decades, and enjoyed having large groups in her kitchen for cards and board games. The louder the better. She retired from Peck Springs and continued to enjoy her time with her friends and occasional trips to the casino. She lived her life with gusto, and met cancer the same way; with tenacity, and on her own terms. She is survived by her son Peter Podolak and his wife Denise of Largo, Florida, her daughter Marcy Podolak Spieler and her husband Rich, of Naugatuck, a grandson Jarrod Podolak and his wife Lauren of Bristol, a granddaughter Sarah Podolak Sirignano and her husband Jason of Bristol, and three great-granddaughters, Jocelyn and Hannah Podolak, and Chloe Sirignano. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Joann Roper Mereschuk, who was like a younger sister, and her honorary daughter Deb Tompkins. Eunice was predeceased by her husband Walter in 2011 after sixty wonderful years of marriage. Her siblings also predeceased her; four brothers Lloyd, Gerald, Vernon, and Donald Roper, and four sisters Rosella Tew, Gertrude Potter, Beatrice Bieber, and Margery Sinisgalli. There will be no calling hours, however a memorial will be planned for the spring. Burial will be private in St. Josephs Cemetery
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 24, 2020