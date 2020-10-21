Evelyn L. Berg, 91, of New Britain, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Jerome Home in New Britain. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, she was daughter of the late Arthur J.E. Berg and Esther (Larson) Berg. A graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 1946, Evelyn worked at the New Britain United Way office for many years, retiring in 2003. An enthusiastic Democrat, Evelyn was an active and faithful member of First Church of Christ, Congregational in New Britain; Friends of the New Britain Public Library; and Volunteered at New Britain General Hospital (now Hospital of Central CT). She leaves a host of friends.
Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday 9:30a.m. in Section 25 of Fairview Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Church of Christ, Congregational, 830 Corbin Avenue, New Britain, CT 06052 or to the New Britain Public Library, Children's Section, 20 High Street, New Britain, CT 06051.