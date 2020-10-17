Evelyn V DiPinto (McNamara) passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 13, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born in New Britain CT on September 23. She is survived by 3 daughters Lucile Decrisantis, Janet DiPinto Guthart and Kathleen DiPinto Cote and many grandchildren. In addition to her loving husband Angelo she was predeceased by one sister and three brothers. She also leaves behind many wonderful nieces nephews and cousins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store