Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St.
Plainville, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
120 Church Ave.
Forestville, CT
Florence (Costella) Doughty


1927 - 2019
Florence (Costella) Doughty Obituary
Florence (Costella) Doughty, 92, of Plainville, formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, joining her beloved husband, Alden, who predeceased her in 1977.
Born in Bristol, on June 21, 1927, "the first day of summer and the longest day of the year" as she would proudly proclaim each year, she was one of three children to the late Pasquale and Maria (Dalboa) Costella. Raised in Bristol, she attended local schools and went to work at a young age for Marlin-Rockwell, where she met Alden. Together they shared 31 years of marriage and found much enjoyment in making countless trips to his family's home in Bermuda and cheering on the Boston Red Sox. They raised two loving sons who blessed her with the daughters she never had and three grandchildren who were her pride and joy. Kindhearted, hospitable, and spunky, if you met her once, you were instantly family and had a plate at her table. Florence could be found many days at the senior center, taking in a game of BINGO or chatting with friends, or following her weekly shopping routine around town. The matriarch of her family, she "Did it Her Way" and will be deeply missed, leaving a legacy of love, admiration, and many treasured memories.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Patricia Doughty, and Douglas and Diana Doughty, all of Plainville; and her three adored grandchildren, Bonnie-Marie Doughty-Jenkins and her husband, John, Dana Johnson and her husband, Rich, and Taylor Doughty; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother and sister.
Florence may be remembered with contributions to the Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville, CT 06062.
Family and friends may gather in celebration of Florence's life on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St., Plainville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m., meeting directly at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville. Committal will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019
