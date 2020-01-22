|
|
Flo was a special person, always helping others. She was a great Mom, Grandma, Sister, Aunt, Cousin
and Friend. She loved baking, cooking, playing cards, dominos and puzzles.
She is survived by five children, Carol Britto, Kenneth Malone, Sandra and spouse Eddie Barrett,
Salvatore Malone and Glen and spouse Vicki Malone, along with six grandchildren Jake, Amanda, Toryn,
Ryan, Mason and Cole. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Felice, and a daughter, Joan Marie
Malone. She was also predeceased by her parents, Lucy Henzel Jehnings and Gustave Charles Jehnings,
as well as two sisters Gladys Jehning Gimma and Ruth Jehnings Baylock and three brothers, Herbert
Jehning, Albert Jehning, and William Jehnings. She has three living sisters, Mildred Jehnings Cheak,
Lucille Jehnings Grieco and Dorothy Jehnings Nicholas and four living brothers, Richard (Jeff) Jehning,
Donald Jehnings, Gustave Jehnings and Thomas Jehnings. She has many nieces and nephews as well as
many great nieces and great nephews and a few great great nieces and great great nephews. She will be
dearly missed by so many and also her cat Oreo. Flo grew up in New Britain, CT and moved to
Forestville, CT where she raised her family and was an active member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church.
Flo worked at Companion Industries, Inc. for 32 years and she was as devoted and hard working in her
job as she was with everything in her life. Flo moved to Taylorsville, NC two years ago to be near some
of her children. A memorial service will be held in Connecticut in the coming spring.
Memorial donations may be sent to: St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave. Bristol CT 06010 or
Friendship Lutheran Church, 5300 Church Rd. Taylorsville, NC 28681
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 22, 2020