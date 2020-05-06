|
|
Florence (Maikowski) Sielski, 92 of New Britain died Sunday, May 3rd at Autumn Lake of New Britain.
She was the daughter of the late Henry and Lena (Toczko). Born in New Britain, she was a lifelong
resident, attended local schools, and was a member of Holy Cross church. She was employed as a
telephone operator at SNET for many years and then at Tumblebrook Country Club where she retired
after 43 years of service. There, Florence met such wonderful people who she held dear to her heart.
She leaves behind her brother, Raymond Maikowski of New Britain and her daughter, Lori Marino of
Bristol, who will miss her each and every day. In addition, she is survived by her four grandchildren,
Christopher and Darcy Marino, Matthew and Brittany Arburr, Nicholas Marino, and Sarah Arburr, as well
as several nieces and nephews. Florence was also blessed with five beautiful great-grandchildren-
Adriana, Noah, Bryce, and twins, Kaiden and Aria who brought such joy into her life. Florence is
predeceased by her husband Walter, her daughter and son in law, Diane and Michael Arburr of Bristol,
and two brothers, Stanley Maikowski of Avon, and Henry Maikowski of New Britain. Graveside burial will
be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery on Friday, May 8 at 10:30am.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 6, 2020