Frances (Dower) Dornfried, 89, of Kensington and Old Saybrook, wife of the late William H. Dornfried, Sr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Born in New Haven, Frances was the daughter of the late William and Mary Dower and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She lived in Kensington and spent summers at Cornfield Point in Old Saybrook. Frances was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford. Before raising her family, she was employed by the Archdiocese of Hartford. Frances's cherished grandchildren, as well as her membership in St. Paul Ladies Guild and St. Agnes Home Auxiliary, brought tremendous joy to her life.
Frances was a loving wife, dedicated mother, caring sister and devoted grandmother who always put others before herself. She is survived by two children, Marilyn D. Osowiski and her husband, David, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; William H. Dornfried, Jr. and his wife, Maura Stepeck, of Kensington; three grandchildren, Erica Osowiski, Siobhan Dornfried and Terrence Dornfried; a brother and sister-in-law, John and Ama Donnelly as well as many thoughtful cousins, nieces, nephews and her compassionate caregivers, Tess Dornfried and Taneisha Harris. Frances was predeceased by her sister, Mary Ellen Dower, and her cousins, Betty Shaw and Helen Crudden, all whom she loved dearly.
Due to the virus, a private funeral Mass at St. Paul Church will be celebrated at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at South Burying Ground, Kensington. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Foodshare, 450 Woodland Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Frances with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.