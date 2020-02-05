|
|
Frances M. D'Addese, 96, of Plainville passed away in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was the loving wife of 72 years to Anthony E. D'Addese.
Frances was born on July 7, 1923 in Berlin, CT daughter to the late Frank and Sophie (Gotzna) Kozuch. She graduated from Berlin High School and went on to work at New Britain Machine. Upon starting a family, Frances became a stay at home mother to be able to raise her children and maintain her home. As her children got older, Frances went back to work and began a career at Stanley Works and then later went to work for the Plainville Board of Education, where she retired from. She was an active volunteer and member of the Plainville Senior Center. Frances enjoyed many things, between crocheting, quilting, sewing, card games, puzzles, and taking trips to the casino for specifically the penny slots. Above all, Frances enjoyed the time she spent surrounded by her family and loved ones and absolutely adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She hosted many family dinners and will always be remembered for her famous pizza that brought everyone together, including the neighbors. Also, she will be remembered for her famous meatballs, "chocolate soup" and her toll house chocolate chip cookies that no one will ever be able to make as good as she did. A true matriarch, she will be missed so deeply by her entire family and everyone who was fortunate to have known her and indulge in her cooking and company.
In addition to her husband, Anthony, Frances is survived by her children, Jackie D'Addese, of Bristol, Kathy Joslyn, of Farmington, and Joseph D'Addese and his wife, Yvonne, of Bristol; her grandchildren, Steve Joslyn and his wife, Robyne, Krysten Robbins and her husband, Jimmy, and Sarah D'Addese; her great-grandchildren, Grady and Kinley Joslyn and Ryleigh and Landon Robbins; her sister-in-law, Josephine D'Addese; her son-in-law, Stewart Schwab; her close family friend, Jackie Dionne; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Schwab, all of her siblings, Helen, Eddie, Benny, and Frankie Kozuch, Julie Hinchcliff, Elizabeth Talbot, Evelyn Bogush, Mary Bushley, her sister-in-law, Mary D'Addese and her brother-in-law, Harry D'Addese.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 8 from 8 to 9:30 AM at the Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St., Plainville. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. Donations in memory of Frances can be made to the Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville, CT 06062. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 5, 2020