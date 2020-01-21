|
|
Frances (Deprey) Montanaro, 80, of Simsbury and formerly
Wethersfield and Newington, beloved wife for 17 years of the late Louis
Montanaro, Jr., passed away peacefully with her loving family by her
side on Friday, January 17, 2020. Born on New Year's Day, 1940 in
Wallagrass Plantation, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Felix and
Gertrude (Dumond) Deprey. She was formerly employed by the
Wethersfield School System, Aetna and the State of CT, retiring in
2003. Frances belonged to the French Club and she enjoyed playing
cards.
A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Frances will be
forever missed by her two loving sons, Louis Gino Montanaro and wife
Laurie of Mississippi and Glen Montanaro and his fiancé Mary Lou
Spina of Simsbury, with whom she resided; five adored grandchildren,
Lauren Montanaro, Kayla Montanaro, Nicole Montanaro Hinckley and
husband Connor, Robert Gino Scott and Anthony Montanaro and three
cherished great-grandchildren, CJ, Sam, Bella and step grandchildren,
Jake and Colin. She is also survived by one sister, Viola Marquis; two
sisters-in-law, Ginger Montanaro and Irene Montanaro and her special
friend, Camille Guerrette, as well as many nieces and nephews. In
addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by three
brothers, Maurice, Alberie and Philip Deprey and three sisters, Rita
Thibeault, Jeannie Bouchard and Jeannette Ouellette. Special thanks to
Bridget Fortier from Hartford HealthCare Hospice.
Funeral services will be Friday (January 24) at 10 a.m. at the D'Esopo
Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. Burial will
follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends may
call on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers,
donations in Frances' memory may be made to the CT Humane Society,
701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. To share a memory of Frances
with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 21, 2020