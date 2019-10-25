|
|
Frances (Cybulski) Wojtiw, 94, of New Britain, widow of the late Fred Wojtiw, passed away on Oct. 11, 2019, in New Britain.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1925, to the late Kazimierz and Mary (Dowjat) Cybulski and attended New Britain Schools. She married Fred, the love of her life, at St. Mary's Church in New Britain on July 28, 1962. She was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church and was a member of its Ladies Guild. Frances worked for Fafnir Bearing for 27 years and retired in 1986.
In addition to her parents and husband, Frances was predeceased by her brother, Raymond Cybulski.
She leaves behind a host of cousins to morn her passing.
Funeral services for Frances will begin on Oct. 29, 2019, at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., in New Britain, with calling hours from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., followed by a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the St. John the Evangelist Church, 655 East St., in New Britain. Frances will be lovingly laid to rest beside her husband in St. Mary's Cemetery, Stanley St. New Britain. To share a memory with her family, visit us at www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019