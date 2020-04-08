|
|
Francesca "Vittoria" (Teti) Galati, 97, of Berlin, beloved widow of Giovanni Galati, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Ledgecrest Nursing Home. She was born on February 25, 1923 in Filadelfia, Provincia di Catanzaro, Italy to the late Francesco and Anna (Bertucca) Teti. She arrived in the United States in November 1969. Francesca provided several years of dedicated service at the Arch Coat Factory in New Britain, CT and retired in 1983. She enjoyed caring for her grandchildren, cooking homemade meals, gardening and sewing. She will be most remembered for being a strong mother and grandmother who was devoted to her family.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter Maria (Galati) Dastoli and her husband Giovanni Dastoli of Curinga, Italy, her son Francesco Galati of Pizzo VB, Italy, her son Joseph Galati of Farmington, CT, her daughter Anna (Galati) Loschiavo (widow of Ralph Loschiavo), her daughter Barbara (Galati) Griffo, and her husband Frank Griffo, her son Victor Galati and his wife Carmela Galati of Berlin, CT.
She is also survived by her adoring eleven grandchildren: Vincenzo (Rosalba), Francesco (Caterina), of Curinga CZ, Italy, Domenick (Laura) Loschiavo of Fairfield CT, John (Sarah) Loschiavo of Farmington, CT, Theresa (Jeremy) Osakowicz of Newington, CT, Victoria (Michael) Antunes of Middlefield, CT, Ashley (Pat) Summa of West Hartford, CT , Alyssa Griffo of Newington, CT, Jonathan, Michael and Isabella Galati of Berlin, CT and 9 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother Teodoro Teti and his wife Veronica, along with her sister-in-law, Caterina Teti (widow of the late Frank Teti).
Francesca was predeceased by 5 siblings: Giovanna, Giuseppe, Antonio, Francesco "Frank" Teti and Barbara Dastoli.
The family would like to give a special appreciation to Francesca's caregivers at Atria Assisted Living in Rocky Hill, and Ledgecrest Nursing Home in Kensington, CT.
A private service and burial will be held for the immediate family. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Vittoria with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 8, 2020