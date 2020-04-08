Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676

Francesca "Vittoria" (Teti) Galati


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Francesca "Vittoria" (Teti) Galati Obituary
Francesca "Vittoria" (Teti) Galati, 97, of Berlin, beloved widow of Giovanni Galati, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Ledgecrest Nursing Home. She was born on February 25, 1923 in Filadelfia, Provincia di Catanzaro, Italy to the late Francesco and Anna (Bertucca) Teti. She arrived in the United States in November 1969. Francesca provided several years of dedicated service at the Arch Coat Factory in New Britain, CT and retired in 1983. She enjoyed caring for her grandchildren, cooking homemade meals, gardening and sewing. She will be most remembered for being a strong mother and grandmother who was devoted to her family.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter Maria (Galati) Dastoli and her husband Giovanni Dastoli of Curinga, Italy, her son Francesco Galati of Pizzo VB, Italy, her son Joseph Galati of Farmington, CT, her daughter Anna (Galati) Loschiavo (widow of Ralph Loschiavo), her daughter Barbara (Galati) Griffo, and her husband Frank Griffo, her son Victor Galati and his wife Carmela Galati of Berlin, CT.
She is also survived by her adoring eleven grandchildren: Vincenzo (Rosalba), Francesco (Caterina), of Curinga CZ, Italy, Domenick (Laura) Loschiavo of Fairfield CT, John (Sarah) Loschiavo of Farmington, CT, Theresa (Jeremy) Osakowicz of Newington, CT, Victoria (Michael) Antunes of Middlefield, CT, Ashley (Pat) Summa of West Hartford, CT , Alyssa Griffo of Newington, CT, Jonathan, Michael and Isabella Galati of Berlin, CT and 9 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother Teodoro Teti and his wife Veronica, along with her sister-in-law, Caterina Teti (widow of the late Frank Teti).
Francesca was predeceased by 5 siblings: Giovanna, Giuseppe, Antonio, Francesco "Frank" Teti and Barbara Dastoli.
The family would like to give a special appreciation to Francesca's caregivers at Atria Assisted Living in Rocky Hill, and Ledgecrest Nursing Home in Kensington, CT.
A private service and burial will be held for the immediate family. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Vittoria with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francesca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -