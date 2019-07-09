Services New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave New Britain , CT 06053 (860) 229-0444 Funeral service 10:00 AM New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave New Britain , CT 06053 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Divine Providence Parish St. Joseph Church 195 South Main St New Britain , CT View Map Francesco "Frank" Teti

1926 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email Francesco, "Frank," Teti passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at age 93, at home. Born on April 18, 1926, in Filadelfia, Reggio Calabria, Provincia di Catanzaro, Italy, he was the son of the late Francesco Teti and Anna Bartucca. He immigrated through Ellis Island to New Britain, on Aug. 28, 1948, where he immediately began working four days after getting off the boat. Frank was a loyal and dedicated laborer/mason for Bessoni Brothers Construction for 48 years and worked for Tuttle & Bailey for ­­ five years.

Frank was known for his award-winning tomatoes, figs, and wine. He had a heart of gold and was beyond generous. The phrase "He'd give you the shirt off his back" was said and meant many times about him. He was a dedicated husband, a giving father and grandfather, and a much-loved friend and neighbor. He worked tirelessly seven days a week to support his family. You will never find anyone who worked harder than Frank. He was the strongest man you ever met. His work still stands in factories, shopping plazas, and homes all over Connecticut, a testament to his perfectionism and talent.

Frank was a longtime member of the Italian Political Independent Club in Kensington. He loved to play bocce, Michigan Rummy, Scopa, Briscola, and the harmonica. But his passion was his garden, planting well over 300 tomato plants and cucumbers, peppers, eggplant, beans, peas, basil, and parsley every year. Until illness kept him from doing so, he buried up to a dozen fig trees every fall and pulled them up from the ground every spring. He was proud of his Italian heritage, continuing many traditions from the old country, and he was proud to be an American, becoming a naturalized citizen in 195­­5.

He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife of 72 years, Catherine, and his four loving and devoted children, his son, Frank Teti, Jr., and his daughters, Barbara Labriola (Robert), Anna Teti (Gerry Stepina), and Cathy Teti (Jim Nelson); his five grandchildren, Robin Teti-Montanez, Colleen Teti (Rose Ciccarelli), Michael Labriola (Jennifer), Amanda Schneider, and Timmy Schneider; his four great-grandchildren, Xavier, and Ashlynn Montanez, Ivory Selke, and Natalia Labriola; his sister, Francesca Galati; his brother, Teodoro Teti (Veronica); his sister-in-law, Ann White (Robert), several nieces, nephews, and cousins in Italy, Canada, and the United States, and many friends. He was predeceased by four siblings and their spouses, Barbara Dastoli (Vincent), Giovanna Teti (Giuseppe), Giuseppe Teti, and Antonio Teti (Maria); his brother-in-law, Giovanni Galati; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bruno and Barbara Conidi; his sister-in-law, Antoinette Moss (John); and his best friend, Joe Facciolo.

Frank's family would like to thank the women who lovingly cared for him in his final months, allowing him to remain at home until the end, Dorothy, Agnes, Galyna, and Krystyna.

He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by everyone who knew him. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. from the New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Providence Parish St. Joseph Church, 195 South Main St., New Britain, at 11 a.m. Entombment will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, July 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home. For directions and online condolences please visit newbritainsagarino.com. Published in New Britain Herald from July 9 to July 12, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries