Francis A. Pratt, also known as "Red" to some, 83, of Plainville, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at Apple Rehab of Avon.
Francis was born on March 6, 1937 in Macwahoc, Maine, son to the late Arthur and Norma (Parks) Pratt. Upon high school graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, proudly served our country while stationed in Germany and was honorably discharged. He went on to attend Porter's School of Design and soon after began working at New Britain Machine. He worked as a machinist and retired after over 30 years of dedication. Francis was also the former co-owner of the duck pin bowling alley in Plainville. He was artistically talented and enjoyed playing golf or reading a good mystery novel. He also enjoyed and looked forward to attending Saratoga for the horse races. Francis was a very easy going, free spirited man with a true zest for life. He was well-liked and respected by many. Above all, Francis was a devoted, loving father who undoubtedly adored his daughters. He will surely be missed deeply and will always be remembered.
Francis is survived by his former spouse and lifelong companion, Elizabeth Pratt, and their daughter, Alyson Perkins and her partner, Brian Bozak, of Avon. He is also survived by his siblings, Reginald Pratt and his wife, Judy, Alice Daly and her husband, Tom, Betty Tracey and her husband, Michael, and Larry Pratt and his wife, Jane, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Maura Ellen Pratt Micari and his siblings, Robert Pratt, Richard Pratt, and June Reale.
Services in celebration of Francis' life will be held at a later date when all are able to gather together. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville extends their appreciation to the Pratt family for their trust. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.Bailey-FuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 2, 2020