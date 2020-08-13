Frank J. Allocca Sr., age 80 of New Britain, passed away peacefully in his sleep, August 10, 2020, following a short illness. Frank was born July 18, 1940; the beloved son of the late Lucy (Palmese) and Joseph Allocca. In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by: his wife of 46 years, Shirley (Bagon) Allocca, the love of his life; brother, Donald Allocca; and sister, Annette (Allocca) Ouellette. Frank attended local schools and was employed by The New Britain Machine Company for several years. He later started the ALCO Oil Company out of Plainville which he and his wife Shirley managed until their retirement in 1999. In retirement, Frank and Shirley enjoyed making local trips to sample regional cuisine. In his later years, Frank and his lunch buddy, Tony DiFusco, went to lunch several times a week as a part of their routine. If you were thinking of trying a new restaurant, by asking Frank, you would have the inside scoop about the place. Frank is survived by his two sons, Mark and Junior; four grandchildren ; sister, Karen Andreoli and brother-in-law Robert; brother, Gene Allocca and sister-in-law Sheila; brother-in-law, Conrad Ouellete; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Private services including a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church and interment at St Mary Cemetery have been entrusted to Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home. There are no calling hours. Share a special memory of Frank at luddyandpetersonfh.com.