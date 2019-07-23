Home

A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary Cemetery
New Britain, CT
Frank L. Villara

Frank L. Villara Obituary
Frank L. Villara, 82, of Kensington, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Grandview Health Center. Born in Hartford, he lived in New Britain most of his life and was a former Berlin resident. A graduate of New Britain High School, class of 1955, he was a peacetime U.S. Army veteran. Frank was a realtor for several area agencies for over 25 years and also worked for fifteen years at NAPA Auto Parts in West Hartford, retiring in 2015. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in East Berlin.
Surviving is his daughter, Lisa DeGroff and her husband, David of Kensington; a son, Joseph Villara and his wife, Deborah of Venice, Fla.; three grandsons, Thomas, Robert, and Joshua DeGroff. Also, surviving is Frank's former wife and best friend, Amy (Bonaiuto) Villara of Berlin; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are Saturday, 10 a.m. at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain, followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Calling hours are Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), 20 Batterson Park Road, 3rd Floor, Farmington, CT 06032, or to Kensington Congregational Church, 312, Percival Ave., Kensington, CT 06037. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from July 23 to July 26, 2019
