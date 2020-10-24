Frank Puglisi, 75, of Murrels Inlet, South Carolina and Farmington, Connecticut passed away Thursday September 24th, 2020 after battling decades-long illnesses.

Frank was the son of Frank and Mary (Palumbo) Puglisi and is survived by his loving wife Nancy (Fleishman) Puglisi and his children Brenda Pliska of East Haddam, Connecticut, Bryan Puglisi and partner Carrie Hofstad of Grafton, Wisconsin, Todd Puglisi of Cantonment, Florida, and Dana Puglisi Helms and wife Jessica Helms of Woodland Hills, California as well as his four grandchildren. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Midge.

Born in New Britain, Connecticut, Frank was a dedicated family man who placed the love he had for his wife, children, and grandchildren above all else. He was a warm and generous man who was known to open his door and his heart to anyone who needed a father figure, keeping a seat at his dinner table for anyone who needed a surrogate family. He was charismatic and kind, his kids joked that he was the "mayor" of the members only club he frequented weekly because he was sure to make his rounds to shake the hands of everyone in the building before settling in. Frank loved to watch sports (especially the New York Giants), break bread with loved ones (it's not a meal without pasta), and travel with his wife. He was loved by all and will forever be in the hearts of so many.



