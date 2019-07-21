Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
1050 Flanders Rd.
Southington, CT
View Map

Franklin A. Crowley


1932 - 2019
Franklin A. Crowley Obituary
Franklin A. Crowley, 87, of Southington, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Monsignor Bojnowski Manor in New Britain. He was the husband of the late Maureen (Iskra) Crowley.
Born Feb. 24, 1932, in New Britain, he was the son of the late James and Mary (Ronketti) Crowley.
Franklin was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the U.S. Air Force. He was a parishioner of St. Dominic Church and served on several of their boards. He was employed for over 40 years with the Brunalli Construction Co. until his retirement.
He is survived by his children, Michael Crowley and wife Lori of California, Kathleen Bonomi and husband Randy of Plantsville, Kevin Crowley and wife Vanessa of Middletown, Keith Crowley and wife Patty of Massachusetts; eight grandchildren, Aidan, Maiah, Tyler, Emily, Christopher, Samantha, Ryan and James; a sister-in-law, Jean Raczka of Southington; along with two nieces and a nephew.
Franklin's family would like to thank the staff at the Monsignor Bojnowski Manor for all the wonderful care given to their father.
His funeral will be held on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, to St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Road, Southington, for a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from July 21 to July 22, 2019
