Frederick Andrew Essel, 75, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.
Born in New Britain on December 22, 1944, he was one of two children to the late Richard and Elizabeth Essel. Raised in Plainville, Fred attended local schools, graduating from Plainville High School. He went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Air Force for three years during Vietnam and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1967.
Fred was a master mechanic, having taught his intricate skills to countless technicians during his longtime career. He led his team in the service department at Mitchell Pontiac in Simsbury; he was an instructor for Volvo, training mechanics throughout the U.S.; he retired as an inspector from the State of Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles. A devoted son, he was the primary caretaker of his Mother for many years. Vibrant and active, he pursued a wide range of hobbies and interests. His favorite pastime was riding his beloved Triumph motorcycle on the winding highways and byways of New England.
Fred leaves his sister, Linda E. Mueller and her husband, Hans of Georgetown, TX; his nephews, Eric McDonnell and his wife Kristina and their daughter, Cora of Seattle, WA; and Craig McDonnell, his wife, Shelley and their children, Grace and William of Mechanicsville, VA, where he spent many happy times at family gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, Fred may be remembered with contributions to The Plainville Community Food Pantry, PO Box 233, Plainville, CT 06062.
Honoring his wishes, his family will celebrate his life privately. He will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery, New Britain.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 7, 2020