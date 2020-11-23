Frederick S. Karkowski, 88 a native of New Britain, CT, died on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
He was born on May 6, 1932, son of the late Peter and Sophie (Raczka) Karkowski. Fred served in the United States Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. He formerly worked for National Cash Register until his retirement in 1994 and later became a summer employee of the maintenance staff at the Stanley Golf Course. Fred was an avid reader and could not only update you on Stock Market trends, but the stats of past and current sports figures. He had an uncanny memory of all movies and movie stars since the beginning of time. Everyone wanted Fred on their Trivial Pursuit team. He loved the game of golf, a good day of fishing, an occasional glass of scotch and watching his beloved Red Sox and Patriots. He was especially proud of his nephews and spoke often of their accomplishments.
He is survived by his partner of 39 years, Donna Miano of New Britain, his nephew Rick Karkowski and his wife Michelle (Matt and Jake) of South Carolina, Katie Karkowski (Sam and Finn) of Maryland and Yvonne Traynham (Nici, Jake, Erica and Lucas) of Florida. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Zigmund, his nephews Fred and Michael and his sweet little 4 legged pets, Juice and Salem.
Fred was an easy going guy with a kind loving soul and will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and spending time with him.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hull Funeral Service, Danbury. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
