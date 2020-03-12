|
Gabriel Rivera, 32, of New Britain, beloved son of Walter and Janet (Ramos) Rivera, passed away
peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in New Britain, he lived in New Britain most of his life and was formerly employed as the Deli
Manager at Stop & Shop for 14 years. He was a member of Calvary Church in West Hartford.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his infant daughter, Gianna Luz Rivera; two sisters,
Crystal E. Rivera and Melody M. Rivera; his fiancée, Meagan Rosado; his maternal grandparents,
Raul and Carmen Ramos; his paternal grandfather, Federico Rivera; and by many aunts, uncles and
cousins.
The family would like to thank the Hospital of Central CT staff on C-5 and Dr. Brian Byrne and his
team at the Hartford Healthcare Cancer Center in Plainville for their loving care.
Funeral services and calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-8 PM and Friday from 9:30 - 11
AM at Calvary Church, 1855 Albany Ave., West Hartford. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, New
Britain. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home in New Britain is in charge of arrangements. Please share
a memory of Gabriel with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 12, 2020