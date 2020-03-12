|
|
Gaetano "Tommy" Brancato, 91, of New Britain, CT entered heaven Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Autumn Lake of New Britain. He was the beloved husband of the late Lea Brancato for fifty-eight years. Tommy was born on July 18, 1928 in Carmelo, Uruguay, to the late Rose (Petraglia) and Salvatore Brancato. His family moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina when he was two, and then to Floridia, Sicily when he was five. He attended school in Aviamenta, Sicily and was in the Italian army in Rome from 1950-51. In 1954, Tommy emigrated to the United States where he met his wife Lea. Tommy worked as a mason for American Plaster in New Britain and P & M Masonry in Plainville for over 20 years before retiring. He was a long-time member of St. Ann's Church and the Generale Ameglio Civic Association in New Britain. He loved to work hard and spend time with his family. Tommy also enjoyed watching competitive cycling and Italian soccer, family vacations at Sound View Beach, and playing cards with his friends. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, father-in-law and grandpa.
Tommy is now reunited with his wife, Lea, and their beloved daughter Rosemarie. He leaves behind two children, John Brancato and his wife, Karen, of Kensington, CT; and Vilma Carlone and her husband, William, of East Longmeadow, MA; his five grandsons: James Brancato and Michael, Nicholas, Thomas and Jeffrey Carlone; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and daughter he was predeceased by his best friend and brother-in-law, Emilio Partesano; and his sister-in-law, Idea Partesano.
Funeral rites for Gaetano will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 with the procession departing at 10:30 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT., followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joachim Parish Church of Saint Ann Church, 101 North St., New Britain, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be in St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Directions to funeral home – I-84 east or west - exit 37 (Fienemann Rd) right off exit - one mile down on right. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To extend condolences to the Brancato family or to share a memory of Gaetano, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 12, 2020