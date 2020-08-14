1/1
Gaetano DiMatteo
1930 - 2020
Gaetano DiMatteo, 89, of Kensington, Connecticut, entered into heaven surrounded by his loving family on August 12, 2020.
Born on August 29, 1930 in Guardia Lombardi, Avellino, Italy, he came to the United States at 32 years of age. He resided in Elizabeth, New Jersey before moving to New Britain, Connecticut, and in 1998, he made his permanent home in Kensington. Gaetano was a loyal employee of The Fafnir Bearing Company for over 30 years. A highly skilled machinist by trade, it was often believed that there was nothing he couldn't fix.
Gaetano's passion for working with his hands transcended many parts of his life, from the way he worked on cars, motorcycles, and anything else with an engine, to the countless hours he spent in his garden and shed. He loved when his family, friends, and neighbors experienced the fruits of his labor. This often meant enjoying a glass of his homemade wine on the patio, and on some occasions, after enough coaxing from those around him; he would play the accordion beautifully.
Son of the late Angelo and Arcangela (DiPietro) DiMatteo, Gaetano was a devoted brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, who was always happiest when his loved ones were near. Gaetano was predeceased by is dear brothers, Armando and Dominic. He is survived by his devoted wife, Filomena (Riccio) DiMatteo, and his loving children Angelo, Angela (DiMatteo) Campagna, and her husband John. Gaetano was blessed with two adoring grandchildren, Jenna and David. He is also survived by his dear brother-in-law, Angelo Riccio and his wife Geraldine (Popoli) of Eastchester, New York, and his loving sisters-in-law, Mary (DiPietro) DiMatteo of Berlin, Connecticut and Maria (Damiano) DiMatteo, of Farmington, Connecticut. Gaetano also treasured his many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 16 from 3:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. at the Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St., in New Britain, Connecticut. It is asked that visitors please wear a mask when visiting due to precautions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A private funeral will be held for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to CCARC at 950 Slater Road in New Britain, Connecticut 06053. Please share a memory of Gaetano with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
