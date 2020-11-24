Gail Ann ""Gay"" Mantzaris, of Kensington, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020, at the age of 80. She is survived by her loving husband Louis Mantzaris, son and daughter-in-law Chris and Kris Mantzaris of Madison, daughter Nicola Mantzaris of Boston, and her two grandsons, Myles and Logan, whom she cherished dearly. She is also survived by sisters Barbara Naples and Patricia Seffer, and will be lovingly remembered by an extended family of wonderful in-laws, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Born on Nov. 5, 1940 in New Britain, Gail graduated from New Britain High School in 1959. Gail's faith and love of music were important to her. She was a devoted parishioner of St Paul's Church, a member of the parish Ladie' Guild, and a singer in the church choir and the New Britain Chorale.

A self-described tomboy, she especially enjoyed ice-skating and bowling. She was a fan of Elvis Presley and the Dodgers (when they were in Brooklyn). She loved a competitive card game of Setback with family and friends, was an avid reader, and knew how to relax with a cup of tea and a Hallmark Christmas movie. Gail enjoyed a varied career and truly delighted in serving her local community. She retired as a pharmacy technician at Ferndale drugstore in Berlin. Gail was a prodigious baker of Christmas cookies and holiday breads and was known for Grammy's taco-dip. She embraced the outdoors and family camping trips on Cape Ann and Martha's Vineyard. She adored traveling, from cruise ship excursions, visits to California, and a memorable trip to Spain, to bed-and-breakfast stays in New Hampshire.

She was predeceased by her parents Marion Bailey and Norman Katzung, and her daughter Kara Leigh Mantzaris. She had a clever wit, an infectious smile, and a perennially youthful spirit. She brought joy and light to all who were lucky enough to know her, and will be deeply missed. The family would like to thank Brooke, of the Berlin VNA, and Hank and Kathy Stefanowicz for your loving care and companionship with Gail over these last years. For the health and safety of all those she loved, a celebration of her life will be held at a future time. Memorial donations to the International Myeloma Foundation are welcome. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements.

