Gayle Frances (French) West, 66, of New Britain, Conn., passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 23, 2019. Gayle leaves behind her devoted, best friend, and loving husband of 47 years, Thomas, and two sons, Justin, and his wife, Veronica Marie of New Britain, and Ryan of Rocky Hill, and the special love of her life, Lincoln Thomas, her grandson, her pride and joy. Predeceased by her parents, Martin and Eleanor French, she is also survived by her brother, Martin French, brothers-in-law, Timmy and Fred, and his wife, Debbie.
Gayle will always be remembered for her dedication to the City of New Britain, her lifelong home. Employed by the Board of Education, she worked tirelessly to assist with the renovations of city's schools and installations of accessible playscapes. Her tenacity in seeing things "done right" was one of her most endearing, and yet feared traits. She will be greatly missed by many. Gayle was involved in many civic organizations especially pertaining to the youth of New Britain, including the New Britain Friends of Football. Her love of sports, especially soccer, made her a constant presence in all of her sons' sports activities, always the first one to volunteer to assist in any way possible. Gayle volunteered for multiple programs and benefits, too numerous to list.
Services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 31 Newington Ave., New Britain. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a college fund for her grandson, Lincoln at gonfundme.com (search under "Gayle West Memorial").
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019