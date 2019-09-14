|
Genevieve Irene (Urbanowicz) Turek, 95, of Farmington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Avon Healthcare. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry Turek. Born in New Britain, daughter of the late John and Rose (Rychlicka) Urbanowicz, she was a longtime New Britain resident and a member of Sacred Heart Church. Genevieve was employed by UConn Health Center for many years until her retirement and enjoyed traveling and reading. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she leaves her two sons, Michael Turek and his wife, Sharon of Lebanon, Penn., and Philip Turek of Chardon, Ohio, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her sister, Sophie Witz.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10-11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest following the service in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St., New Britain, CT 06053. To share a memory, please visit us at www.burritthill.com.
