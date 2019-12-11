|
Genowefa (Krzyztofik) Dmytruk, 90, formerly of New Britain, died on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Cristina Lewko and husband John and her son, Edward Dmytruk and wife Mary along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley Dmytruk. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 11, 2019