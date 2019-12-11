Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church

Genowefa (Krzyztofik) Dmytruk

Add a Memory
Genowefa (Krzyztofik) Dmytruk Obituary
Genowefa (Krzyztofik) Dmytruk, 90, formerly of New Britain, died on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Cristina Lewko and husband John and her son, Edward Dmytruk and wife Mary along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley Dmytruk. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genowefa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -