|
|
Genowefa (Kaczowka) Dudek, 97, of New Britain, died on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. She is survived by her son, Boguslaw Dudek and her brother, Wladyslaw Kaczowka along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Jan Dudek, her children, Maria and Jozef, and seven brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 15, 2020