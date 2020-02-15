Home

Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church

Genowefa (Kaczowka) Dudek

Genowefa (Kaczowka) Dudek Obituary
Genowefa (Kaczowka) Dudek, 97, of New Britain, died on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. She is survived by her son, Boguslaw Dudek and her brother, Wladyslaw Kaczowka along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Jan Dudek, her children, Maria and Jozef, and seven brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
