Genowefa (Chudzik) Grabowski, 94, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born in Poland, daughter of Marcin and Malgorzata (Opalach) Chudzik, she was a longtime New Britain resident and a member of Sacred Heart Church. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she leaves her five children, Richard Grabowski of New Britain, Zygmunt Grabowski of Berlin, Teresa Goszczynski of Lutz, FL, Joseph Grabowski of New Britain, and Barbara LaPointe of Orange City, FL, her five grandchildren, Eva Ebert and her husband Michael, Anna Parkinson and her husband Matt, Elizabeth Mott and her husband Ron, Dorothy Delgado and her husband Matt, and Adam Grabowski and five great grandchildren, Evan, Josh, Emily, Ava and Thomas. She was predeceased by all her siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, March 1st from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. Her funeral service will begin on Monday, March 2nd, at 8:45 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 28, 2020