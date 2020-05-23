|
|
Genowefa H. (Zabek) Dynak, 97, wife of the late Antoni Dynak, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born in Wilbraham, MA, on March 31, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Jozef and Karolina (Lazor) Zabek. She was a resident of New Britain since 1972, where her friends and neighbors called her Babcia. Genowefa was employed as a Machine operator for Stanley Works in New Britain, until her retirement in 1984. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church.
Genowefa is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law: Casimer (Danuta) Dynak of Berlin, CT Stanley (Sophie) Dynak of Plainville, CT two daughters and sons-in-law: Anna Kwapien and Teresa (Krzysztof) Mizura, both of Plainville, CT, eight grandchildren: Beata, Marc, Violet, Casimer Junior, Thomas, Matthew, Daniel and Deanna, eight great-grandchildren; her three brothers: Edward Zabek (Wanda) of New Britain, CT and Czeslaw and Mieczyslaw Zabek of Poland, several nieces, nephews and her beloved Dog, Kubush.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. To extend condolences to the Dynak family or to share a memory of Genowefa, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 23, 2020