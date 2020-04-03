Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361

George B. Anderson


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
George B. Anderson Obituary
George B. Anderson, Sr., 80, of Berlin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Countryside Manor in Bristol. Born in New Britain to William and Julia (Ravizza) Anderson, George is a graduate of New Britain High School, is a US Army Veteran and was employed at Macristy Industries for many years, retiring in 2001.
In his retirement, George enjoyed spending time with his family, visiting his sisters and brother and socializing with the guys at his brother's garage. He was a member of the Private Walter Smith Post, VFW; the Moose Club in Berlin; the PNA in New Britain and the IIPC in Kensington.
He is survived by a son, George Anderson, Jr. and his wife Gilda of Burlington; four daughters, Ann Marie Carpenter and her husband Howard of Bristol; Julie Williams of Berlin; Suzanne Jones and her husband Christopher of Harwinton; and Patricia Pavelec and her husband James of Bristol; a brother, Roger Anderson of New Britain; four sisters, Sharon McKenna of Glastonbury; Marilyn Schena and her husband Tony of Newington; Betty Aglio of New Britain and Joan Calvo also of New Britain; 5 grandchildren, Jaden, Kiara, Benjamin, Cameron and Alex; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, William Anderson Jr., Theodore Anderson, and an infant brother Calvin; a sister, June Baretta; and his nephew, Roger Anderson, Jr.
The family would like to thank the staff at Countryside Manor in Bristol for your kindness and compassion in caring for our father.
A private service was held at the Graveside in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. A Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain assisted the family with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -