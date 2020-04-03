|
George B. Anderson, Sr., 80, of Berlin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Countryside Manor in Bristol. Born in New Britain to William and Julia (Ravizza) Anderson, George is a graduate of New Britain High School, is a US Army Veteran and was employed at Macristy Industries for many years, retiring in 2001.
In his retirement, George enjoyed spending time with his family, visiting his sisters and brother and socializing with the guys at his brother's garage. He was a member of the Private Walter Smith Post, VFW; the Moose Club in Berlin; the PNA in New Britain and the IIPC in Kensington.
He is survived by a son, George Anderson, Jr. and his wife Gilda of Burlington; four daughters, Ann Marie Carpenter and her husband Howard of Bristol; Julie Williams of Berlin; Suzanne Jones and her husband Christopher of Harwinton; and Patricia Pavelec and her husband James of Bristol; a brother, Roger Anderson of New Britain; four sisters, Sharon McKenna of Glastonbury; Marilyn Schena and her husband Tony of Newington; Betty Aglio of New Britain and Joan Calvo also of New Britain; 5 grandchildren, Jaden, Kiara, Benjamin, Cameron and Alex; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, William Anderson Jr., Theodore Anderson, and an infant brother Calvin; a sister, June Baretta; and his nephew, Roger Anderson, Jr.
The family would like to thank the staff at Countryside Manor in Bristol for your kindness and compassion in caring for our father.
A private service was held at the Graveside in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. A Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain assisted the family with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 3, 2020