|
|
George H. Fuchs, 84, of Newington, husband of Ruth (Turnrose) Fuchs, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. Born in Princeton, NJ, he was a former New Britain resident, moving to Newington in 1970. A graduate of Princeton, NJ High School, George received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Music from Westminster Choir College in Princeton. A former member of The New Jersey and Connecticut National Guards, he was organist and Minister of Music at First Lutheran Church in New Britain for over 35 years. He later worked as organist at Christ Lutheran Church in Middletown. George was a member of First Lutheran Church in New Britain; and was Director of the Wennerberg Chorus.
Besides his wife Ruth, he leaves two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Turnrose of New Britain; and Carolyn Gibb and her husband William of Northampton, MA; several nieces and nephews including a niece Ann Broderick of Woodbury and a nephew, William Gibb of Northfield, VT.
Funeral services are Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11a.m. at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Calling hours are Wednesday morning from 10 to 11 AM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Lutheran Church Organ Fund, 77 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT 06051. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 22, 2020