George P. Windish, 97, of New Britain, died peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Agnes (Zakrzewski) Windish. Born in New Britain, he was the son of William and Frances (Czenar) Windish. He was a lifelong city resident and a member of St. John the Evangelist Church. After many years of employment, he retired from Marlin Rockwell in Plainville. George loved following high school sports at New Britain and Newington and you could find him on the sidelines of softball, hockey, football, basketball and volleyball games for years. He played softball and followed Elmer's Place, Dack Industries and Iffland Lumber teams all over the country. Watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play brought him the most joy. He enjoyed bowling locally and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. He could tackle any woodworking project, learning the trade from his uncle, Julius Windish. A loving and devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather, he leaves three children, George T. Windish and his wife Mary of Newington, Karen Dubois and her husband Alan of Southington, and Thomas Windish and his wife Tammy of New Britain; three grandchildren, Lindsay Hartnett and husband Kevin, David Windish and girlfriend Brittany Camera, and Lauren Dubois; and three great grandchildren, Cameron, Cody and Charlie George Harnett. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by three brothers and two sisters, William, Fred and Frank Windish, Freida Anderson and Eleanor Berloni. He will be laid to rest privately with his wife in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. A celebration of his life will take place at a time to be announced at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Memorial donations may be made to The New Britain Industrial Museum, 59 West Main St., New Britain, CT 06051. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald from May 4 to May 7, 2020