George S. Brusznicki
It is with great sadness and broken hearts, we announce the passing of George S. Brusznicki.
George left us on October 12, 2020. He was the much beloved best friend and husband of Josepha (Jo) McGeever Brusznicki. George was predeceased by his father, George Brusznicki.
He is survived by his best friend of almost 46 years and wife of 41 years, Josepha. He is also survived by his mother Elisabeth, two sons, Christopher Brusznicki his wife Maureen (Smithe) Brusznicki, Joseph Brusznicki his wife Elizabeth (Lewicki) Brusznicki, his sister Diane Brusznicki Jaros her husband Detlef Jaros, niece Simone Jaros. His brother-in law, John McGeever his wife Katherine (Lynch) McGeever, nephew John McGeever, goddaughter-niece Clare McGeever. George was blessed to have many good times with his nine cherished grandchildren, Evelyn, Christopher (Mack), Ava, Vivian, Joseph (JJ), Benjamin, Elinor, Juliet and Oliver Brusznicki.
A celebration of George's life will be held at a future date. There are no calling hours. Burial is at the convenience of the family. Donations in George's memory may be made to the C-CARES or C-MAC programs at New Opportunities Inc, 232 North Elm St., Waterbury, CT 06702.
The Miller-Ward Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, please visit millerwardfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences and view the complete obituary.

Published in The New Britain Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Ward Funeral Home and Cremation Service
260 Bank Street
Seymour, CT 06483
203-888-2021
Memories & Condolences
October 18, 2020
Josepha Brusznicki
Family
October 18, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of George’s passing.

He was a great boss and mentor, and a kind man with a big heart. His dedication to the community and all people in need was inspiring.

He will be remembered and missed.
Julie Watson
Coworker
October 18, 2020
Josepha Brusznicki
October 18, 2020
Josepha Brusznicki
Family
