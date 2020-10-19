It is with great sadness and broken hearts, we announce the passing of George S. Brusznicki.
George left us on October 12, 2020. He was the much beloved best friend and husband of Josepha (Jo) McGeever Brusznicki. George was predeceased by his father, George Brusznicki.
He is survived by his best friend of almost 46 years and wife of 41 years, Josepha. He is also survived by his mother Elisabeth, two sons, Christopher Brusznicki his wife Maureen (Smithe) Brusznicki, Joseph Brusznicki his wife Elizabeth (Lewicki) Brusznicki, his sister Diane Brusznicki Jaros her husband Detlef Jaros, niece Simone Jaros. His brother-in law, John McGeever his wife Katherine (Lynch) McGeever, nephew John McGeever, goddaughter-niece Clare McGeever. George was blessed to have many good times with his nine cherished grandchildren, Evelyn, Christopher (Mack), Ava, Vivian, Joseph (JJ), Benjamin, Elinor, Juliet and Oliver Brusznicki.
A celebration of George's life will be held at a future date. There are no calling hours. Burial is at the convenience of the family. Donations in George's memory may be made to the C-CARES or C-MAC programs at New Opportunities Inc, 232 North Elm St., Waterbury, CT 06702.
