George W. Kemzura, Jr., 72, of Plainville, beloved husband of Mert Coulombe Kemzura, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain.
The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their appreciation to the Kemzura and Coulombe families for their trust. A memorial service in celebration of George's life will be held and announced at a later date when all are able to safely gather together. For future service information and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 18, 2020