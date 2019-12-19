|
|
Gerald L. Campana, 74, of Berlin, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
He was the husband of the late Irene (Marchocki) Campana. Together, they made their home at
92 Ledge Dr. for over 20 years.
A native of New Britain, born on March 26, 1945, the only child of the late Louis A. and
Irene (Sacco) Campana, he moved to become a long term resident of Berlin. Jerry was employed
for 26 years with Acura of Berlin, being a staple of their existence since they opened! He held
various notable roles as Assistant Sales Manager, Product Specialist and was Swap Manager
since 1991. Often being referred to as the "Mayor of the Store," Jerry has received the highest
honor of Acura's Circle of Excellence Gold Standard award for sixteen straight years.
Additionally, Jerry was the number-one Acura Sales Consultant in the U.S. for the years 2012
and 2013, He ranked in the top five Acura Consultants in the U.S. for Customer Satisfaction and
was featured in Acura's Frontline magazine in recognition of his amazing contributions to the
Acura World. A true member of his community, he loved and genuinely served each and every
customer from Berlin and many surrounding areas but yet was the most modest and quiet
attribute to the community of Berlin.
Jerry is survived by his 3 children and their husbands, Valerie Walter (Stanley Walter), Elizabeth Wilfinger (James
Wilfinger), and Andrea Maule (Jason Maule) and their children,
his grandchildren, Aidan Wilfinger, Zachary Gavry, Michael Taddeo, Nerea Maule and Trey
Maule. Lastly, Jerry is also survived by his entire work family at Acura of Berlin all of whom
will never be forgotten.
Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, December 22 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at
Berlin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Kensington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be
celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23 in Saint Paul Catholic Church, 485 Alling St.,
Kensington. Friends and family are asked to go directly to church. Burial will be private. For
directions and expressions of sympathy, please visit www.berlinmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 19, 2019