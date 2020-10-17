Gertrude (Vallieres) Gaudio, 85, of Newington, died Monday (Oct. 12, 2020) at home. Born in West Hartford CT, she was the daughter of the late Lucien and Alma (Brochu) Vallieres. She worked at Heublein and Van Way Webco as a Secretary. She was a longtime member of the 9 hole ladies golf league at Indian Hill Country Club and an avid bridge player with neighborhood bridge groups for fifty years. She also enjoyed Friday afternoon lunch group with her friends.
Mrs. Gaudio passed away just two days after her husband Louis J. Gaudio. She is survived by her son John Gaudio of Collinsville, her daughter Carol and her husband Michael Albert of Columbia CT; 6 grandchildren Benjamin Gaudio, Elijah Gaudio, Oliver Gaudio, Casey Albert, James Vaillancourt and Gabriel Albert.
Funeral services will be privately held in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Indian Hill Country Club Scholarship Fund. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com