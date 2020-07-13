1/1
Gilbert and Janice Demarest
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert and Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A graveside service in celebration of Mr. Gilbert Clarence Demarest's life and Mrs. Janice Mae Gustafson Demarest's life will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 11 AM at the Plainville West Cemetery, 180 North Washington Street, Plainville. Reverend Stephen Volpe, Plainville United Methodist Church, will be officiating. Guests attending are required to wear face coverings and are expected to follow all social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association of CT, 200 Executive Blvd. South, #4B, Southington, CT 06489. The staff at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville extends their appreciation to the Demarest family for their trust. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.Bailey-FuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved