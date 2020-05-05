|
Gilbert Clarence Demarest, 89, son of Clarence and Elma Hart Demarest, was born June 11, 1930 and died May 1, 2020. Gilbert was a lifelong resident of Plainville, CT. He leaves behind him three sons Stephen and his wife Maria of Portland, CT, James and his wife Karen of Mishawaka, IN, and Edward and his wife Alison of Avon, CT, three grandchildren: Dr. Kenneth Demarest, Kim Tourjee and Mindy Provenzano and her husband Jerome, and two great grandchildren Kyle and Erik Demarest, seven step grandchildren, and one step great grandchild. He also leaves a sister Nancy Dellert, and many nephews and nieces. Gilbert is predeceased by 19 days his wife of 71 years, Janice Mae Gustafson Demarest and Brothers Roland, Milton, Donald and Sister Phoebe Joachim. He worked as an inspector at Marlin Rockwell Corp. for more than 36 years. Gil built the family homestead at 59 Welch St., mostly by himself, while still working his third shift job. Gil was also very active in various youth activities that his sons participated in including Little League Baseball for 12 years and the Boy Scouts of America for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman attending many campouts and the Troop 31 group leader who backpacked 50 miles on the Appalachian Trail three consecutive years. He was an original member of the Plainville YMCA and also one of the original members of the Hartford Track Club. He ran in numerous road races including many marathons, along with many family fun runs with his sons and friends. He ran in the Boston Marathon many times and was a member of several nationally ranked distance relay teams. In the 70's and 80's, if you saw someone running to work and all around town, it was probably Gil! He always took pride in the fact that as a pole vaulter for Plainville High School, his third place finish at the CT State High School Championships, helped Plainville win the state championship. He was an active member of the Plainville United Methodist Church for nearly 70 years and could often be seen ushering on Sunday morning. Gil was active in the activities of the Middlesex Health Care Center in Middletown, CT. He always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye as he participated in all the recreation activities. He was a true example of "making lemonade out of lemons." He had a unique sense of humor and one of his favorite sayings was: "when you stop banging your head against the wall, it feels so good." The family would like to thank the staff of the Middlesex Health Care Center and their thoughtful care and love-filled concern for Gil's well-being. Gilbert and his wife Janice will have a combined memorial service at the Plainville United Methodist Church and will be buried at West Cemetery in Plainville, CT at a later date, yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the of CT, 200 Executive Blvd. South, #4B, Southington, CT 06489. The staff at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville extends their appreciation to the Demarest family for their trust. For more information or to leave expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from May 5 to May 6, 2020