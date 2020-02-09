|
Giuseppe Maccotta, 91, of New Britain, died Friday Morning (Feb. 7, 2020) at the Apple Rehab in Cromwell. Born in Italy, he lived in Venezuela and lived most of his life in this country. He was employed at North and Judd Manufacturing Co. for 20 years and was a member of St. Joseph's Church. Among his hobbies, Giuseppe enjoyed cooking and baking. He was predeceased by his wife, Rosa Maccotta, who died Jan. 27, 1994. Mr. Maccotta is survived by his cousin Rosa and her husband Kent Wilson, who devotedly took care of him; and brothers, sisters and other family members in Italy. Funeral services will be held Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) at 11:00 AM at the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Sq., New Britain. Burial will follow in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492. Mr. Maccotta's family would like to thank Apple Rehab of Cromwell and Masonicare for their great care while he was a resident there. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020