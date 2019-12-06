|
Gladys has left behind many loving family members including her sister Gerry Holt and brother Roger Cyr and his wife Betty, her daughter Linda Buckley of Bangor, ME and daughters Karen Deluise and Caroline Tracy Rickner of AZ with their extended families. Her son's Edmund Brenkus and his wife Sally and John Brenkus both of New Britain, CT. She also leaves several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their loving families.
A Celebration of Gladys' life will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 195 South Main St., New Britain, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be in St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain, CT. Followed by coffee and light refreshments at Trinity on Main. There are no calling hours. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Dimock family or to share a memory of Gladys, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 6, 2019