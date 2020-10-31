Gladys Pinsker Feigenbaum, 90, of New Britain, CT passed away peacefully on October 30th in New Britain surrounded by her family.

Gladys is survived by the love of her life and perfect lifelong companion, Fenmore, to whom she was married for nearly 70 years. Born in Wallingford, Gladys was the oldest child of the late Joseph and Eva Pinsker, and is survived by her brother Clive (Marge) and her sister Joyce. Our matriarch, Gladys, is survived by her children: Seth and Betty Feigenbaum of Farmington, Ira and Deborah Feigenbaum of West Hartford, and Sara and David Miller of Bedford, MA. She is also survived by ten cherished grandchildren, their spouses, and two great-granddaughters, who she cared for and loved deeply: Tamar Levine (Jason, Orli), Dana Jackson (Kyle, Taytum), Talia Miller, Miriam Baruch (Mark), Max Feigenbaum, Kayla Miller, Asher Feigenbaum, Rafi Feigenbaum, Avi Miller, and Maya Feigenbaum. Gladys was predeceased by her son, Daniel.

Gladys loved nothing more than her family, and was famous for her 4th of July parties at Old Colony Beach, glamorous outfits, and jewelry. Gladys had the most generous, loving and giving heart, and was constantly doing for others and thinking about her family and her community. She was passionate about giving back through her involvement in Hadassah, League of Women Voters, B'nai B'rith Jewish Women International, and the Sisterhood at Congregation Tephereth Israel. Gladys loved to travel with her family on cruises, and enjoyed exploring the world with Fenmore.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fenmore and Gladys Feigenbaum Family Jewish Community Foundation fund (333 Bloomfield Ave, West Hartford) or Hadassah. A graveside service for family will be held on Sunday, November 1st with an accompanying Zoom for friends and loved ones. Shiva will follow via Zoom. May her memory be a blessing and a source of strength.

