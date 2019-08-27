|
|
Gladys J.A.(Griner)Conaway, 87, of New Britain, Conn., passed away on August 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 234 Farmington Ave., Berlin, CT 06037. Visitation hours at the aforementioned location will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a funeral talk at 1 p.m. The New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, is assisting the family
