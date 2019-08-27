Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
234 Farmington Ave.
Berlin, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
234 Farmington Ave.
Berlin, CT
View Map

Gladys J.A. (Griner) Conaway

Add a Memory
Gladys J.A. (Griner) Conaway Obituary
Gladys J.A.(Griner)Conaway, 87, of New Britain, Conn., passed away on August 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 234 Farmington Ave., Berlin, CT 06037. Visitation hours at the aforementioned location will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a funeral talk at 1 p.m. The New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, is assisting the family
For a complete obituary, or to leave an online condolence please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys J.A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now