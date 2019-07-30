Home

Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Olive Church
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Olive Church of God in Christ
216 Tremont St.
New Britain, CT
View Map

Grady L. Feaster Jr.


1960 - 2019
Grady L. Feaster Jr. Obituary
Grady L. Feaster, Jr., 59, of New Britain, Conn., died July 21, 2019, at Autumn Lake Health Care, Cromwell, Conn. Grady was born in New Britain, Conn., on March 14, 1960, and was the son of Lorraine Mitchner and the late Grady L. Feaster, Sr. He graduated from New Britain High School in 1978. Grady worked at Amodio Storage Co. He was a member of New Bethel Church in New Britain. Grady was well known and loved New Britain; he grew up in Mt. Pleasant and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Everyone thought of him as a legend.
Grady is survived by his mother, Lorraine Mitchner, his sister Darlene G. Feaster, and brother Michael Mitchner, all of New Britain, Conn., and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Grady was predeceased by his brother, Richard "Speedy" Cross.
Homegoing celebration for Grady will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Olive Church of God in Christ, 216 Tremont St., New Britain, Conn., with the Rev. Mark Ballew, Pastor, presiding. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends may call at Mt. Olive Church Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, Conn., has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Feaster family or to share a memory of Grady, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in New Britain Herald from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019
