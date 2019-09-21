Home

Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
8:30 AM
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Farmington Ave.
New Britain, CT
View Map

Grzegorz Smialkowski

Grzegorz Smialkowski Obituary
Grzegorz Smialkowski, 34, of Bristol, Conn., died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. Grzegorz was born in Tychy, Poland, and was the son of Marek and Anna (Rulka) Smialkowski. He worked as a construction worker for Tech Wall Systems.
Besides his parents, Grzegorz is survived by his brother, Lukasz of Bristol, Conn., as well as many family members in Poland.
Funeral rites for Grzegorz will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. with the procession departing at 9 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, Conn., followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, Farmington Ave., New Britain, Conn. Committal service and final resting place will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St., New Britain, Conn. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Directions to funeral home – I-84 east or west, exit 37 (Fienemann Rd) right off exit – one mile down on right. To extend condolences to the Smialkowski family or to share a memory of Grzegorz, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019
