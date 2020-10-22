1/1
Guy Patrick Michaud
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guy Patrick Michaud, 84, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Apple Rehab of Farmington Valley in Plainville.
Guy was born on September 10, 1936, in St. Agatha, Maine, son to the late Patrick and Helen (Chasse) Michaud. He spent his early childhood in Maine and moved to Connecticut at the age of nine. Guy enlisted in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Paris and was honorably discharged. Guy spent many years working in Berlin in manufacturing. He was a member of St. Jean the Baptiste French Canadian social club in New Britain for over fifty years, where he made many lifelong friendships. Guy enjoyed playing cards and throwing back a drink or two with family and friends.
Guy is survived by his longtime companion, Arlene Martin, of Bristol; his son, Daniel Michaud, of Bristol; his stepchildren, Joey and Debbie Plourde; and his grandchildren, Danielle, Cynthia and Melanie. He was predeceased by his brother, Paul Michaud, his sister, Corine Parent and his stepson, Mike Plourde.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.Bailey-FuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved