Guy Patrick Michaud, 84, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Apple Rehab of Farmington Valley in Plainville.
Guy was born on September 10, 1936, in St. Agatha, Maine, son to the late Patrick and Helen (Chasse) Michaud. He spent his early childhood in Maine and moved to Connecticut at the age of nine. Guy enlisted in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Paris and was honorably discharged. Guy spent many years working in Berlin in manufacturing. He was a member of St. Jean the Baptiste French Canadian social club in New Britain for over fifty years, where he made many lifelong friendships. Guy enjoyed playing cards and throwing back a drink or two with family and friends.
Guy is survived by his longtime companion, Arlene Martin, of Bristol; his son, Daniel Michaud, of Bristol; his stepchildren, Joey and Debbie Plourde; and his grandchildren, Danielle, Cynthia and Melanie. He was predeceased by his brother, Paul Michaud, his sister, Corine Parent and his stepson, Mike Plourde.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.Bailey-FuneralHome.com.