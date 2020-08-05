On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Halina (Tadeusiak) Rudnicki passed away at the age of 93 in New Britain. Halina was born on Saturday, April 9, 1927 in Lodz, Poland to Jozef and Marta (Pigon) Tadeusiak. She attended school in Lodz until Nazi occupation of the city in 1940, when, at the age of 13, she was taken from her family to work in Germany. During the war years, Halina served as governess, nanny, and housekeeper for a German official's family. The end of WWII found her in Zell am See, Austria, where she met her husband, the late Stefan Rudnicki. They married, and in 1949, emigrated to the U.S. settling in New Britain, where they raised four children, Ryan, Doris, Peter, Jack. Halina, being a "Saturday's" child, worked. She worked at home raising her brood. She worked at her husband's tailor shop on Washington Street, New Britain. She worked at various businesses and factories in New Britain, with her longest tenure at Stanley Tools, being employed there from 1973 to 1990. She accepted all of her working life's challenges with optimism, good humor, and energy. In retirement, Halina enjoyed reading, knitting, and traveling. Her trips took her to Europe, Hawaii, and throughout the conterminous U.S. A travel hobby she enjoyed since the 1970s, was collecting state commemorative spoons. For those states she didn't visit personally, she requested that family and friends bring back a spoon until she had all 50, which she displayed prominently.
Halina was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and a member of its Ladies' Guild. She was also a member of the Polish Alliance, New Britain Senior Center, and Stanley Seniors. She looked forward to attending the annual Stanley employee picnics and Christmas parties. Halina was preceded in death by her husband, Stefan, in 1988; and daughter-in-law Sharon, in 2018. She is survived by her four children, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, as well as relatives in Poland. She maintained contact with them to the very end, and all will miss her dearly. In her final years of life, Halina delighted in presenting to her two great-grandchildren, the last of the many afghans she had knitted over the decades. Halina will be interred at Sacred Heart Cemetery, next to her husband of 42 years on Friday, August 7 at 10:00 a.m.